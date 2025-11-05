Weaving Water in New Delhi displays the curated works of 15 women artists

If you still haven’t made plans for this week, then here’s one place which should definitely be on your ‘to-visit’ list. The Weaving Water: Feminine Countercultures in Paint and Print curated by Jyoti A Kathpalia at the India-International Centre is a display of 15 eminent women artists along with Padma Shri Ajeet Cour’s writings.
The exhibition has artists like Anupam Sud, Aparna Anand Singh, Aradhna Tandon, Arpana Caur, Bula Bhattacharya, Durga Kainthola, Gogi Saroj Pal, Hemavathy Guha, Jayasri Burman, Kanchan Chander, Manmeet Devgun, Nitasha Jaini, Shivani Aggarwal, Shubhika Lal and Vasudha Thozhur. Each of the artists explores themes of gender, identity, resilience through the intervention of different mediums like drawing, printmaking, sculptures and installations.
Jyoti A Kathpalia who has curated the entire exhibition mentions, “The exhibition reflects on the silences and struggles of women and their search for equality and alternate ways of being.” Padma Shri Ajeet Cour adds, “Art and writing are profoundly connected. Both tell stories and express human emotions. I am glad this exhibition brought these forms together.” With a strong visual language and meaningful engagement on gender discourse, the exhibition brings together inspiration from independent women who have made their voices heard in the middle class family structure which merges both the writings of Cour and the colours of the artists.
The displays range from paintings in oil or acrylic or charcoals; printmaking through silkscreen and etchings; mixed media and sculptures or installation –based works. While Aparna Anand in her canvas plays with colours and textures, with the strokes giving shades, effects and a realistic feel; Gogi Saroj Pal’s woman holding a sickle is a discourse on a strong woman and how they can nullify all objections and carve a path for themselves. Most artworks have a strong nature-based association which leaves it open to perception and understanding in many layers.
What: Weaving Water: Feminine Countercultures in Paint and Print
Where: Kamala Devi Complex, India International Centre, Delhi
When: till November 9, 2025