KM Khushboo's solo exhibition in Gurgaon embodies the cyclical nature of creation and dissolution

Grounded in self-expression, artist KM Khushboo's work evolves from personal experiences and intuitive responses to the world around her, delving into its spiritual and philosophical dimensions. What began as an exploration of death as the ultimate truth has grown into a deeper contemplation of transformation, transience, and renewal.
Drawing and Printmaking—especially etching, drypoint, and woodcut—has become a meditative space for her. Her ongoing solo exhibition, Everyhting I Waited to Forget, at Art Incept, in Gurgaon, brings together a body of prints that reflect her meditative engagement with life, death, and transformation. The exhibition has been dited and dsigned by Prima Kurien.
Khushboo’s visual language emerges from rhythm and repetition—each mark a quiet invocation. Her practice, which began as an exploration of mortality, has evolved into a search for renewal and transcendence. Moving from figural forms to abstraction, her works dissolve the boundaries between form and formlessness, inviting viewers to encounter moments of stillness and revelation.
Drawing upon elemental symbols of mud, water, and fire, Khushboo’s works embody the cyclical nature of creation and dissolution. Through a sensitive interplay of text, image, and incision, she transforms printmaking into an act of release—where every etched line becomes both a memory and a letting go.
Everything I Waited to Forget invites audiences to pause, reflect, and experience how image and silence, remembering and forgetting, coexist within the same breath.
Born in 2001 in Uttar Pradesh, Khushboo holds a Bachelor’s degree in Painting from Banaras Hindu University, and a Master’s degree in Printmaking from the Department of Graphic Arts, Faculty of Fine Arts, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Gujarat.
Through her engagement with text and image, Khushboo explores acts of leaving, releasing, and accepting—embracing both wholeness and fragments while remaining open to change. Her work has been presented in several national and international exhibitions, including Voices from India in Cincinnati (USA), Nabh Sparsh at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Delhi and Mumbai, At Crossroads during the Tapi Festival in Surat, Without Cube at the MSU Fine Arts Faculty Gallery, Incept in Baroda at Art Incept in Gurugram, and the CIMA Awards Show 2025 in Kolkata.
She has been recognised with the Jeram Patel Award (2024) and the Manorama Young Printmakers Grant (2025). Through these evolving experiences, Khushboo continues to deepen her understanding of the visible and the invisible, each work becoming a quiet meditation on impermanence, memory, and transformation.
When: On till Saturday, November 24 | Monday-Saturday, 11 am-6.30 pm
Where: Art Incept, 227, 2nd Floor, Southpoint Mall, Golf Course Rd., Sec 53, DLF Phase 5, Gurugram, 122002