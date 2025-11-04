KM Khushboo's solo exhibition in Gurgaon embodies the cyclical nature of creation and dissolution

Grounded in self-expression, artist KM Khushboo's work evolves from personal experiences and intuitive responses to the world around her, delving into its spiritual and philosophical dimensions. What began as an exploration of death as the ultimate truth has grown into a deeper contemplation of transformation, transience, and renewal.

Drawing and Printmaking—especially etching, drypoint, and woodcut—has become a meditative space for her. Her ongoing solo exhibition, Everyhting I Waited to Forget, at Art Incept, in Gurgaon, brings together a body of prints that reflect her meditative engagement with life, death, and transformation. The exhibition has been dited and dsigned by Prima Kurien.

What stands out in KM Khushboo's solo exhibition, Everything I Waited to Forget

Khushboo’s visual language emerges from rhythm and repetition—each mark a quiet invocation. Her practice, which began as an exploration of mortality, has evolved into a search for renewal and transcendence. Moving from figural forms to abstraction, her works dissolve the boundaries between form and formlessness, inviting viewers to encounter moments of stillness and revelation.