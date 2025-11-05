Explore how lines form a major connect in modern artist A.A. Raiba’s works

Take some time out from your hectic schedules and drop in to view the retrospective of Abdul Aziz Raiba, popularly known as A.A Raiba. The exhibition is organised by Gallery Dotwalk, with R. Siva Kumar s the curatorial advisor and is currently on display at the Travancore Palace in Delhi. Titled: A.A. Raiba: the Inner Contour, it highlights the journey of the artist as a significant name in modern Indian art. One can notice his range of drawings including experimentation, artist books, archival photographs and more which narrates his whole journey, being displayed at the venue.
One of the primary reasons why one should visit the exhibition is to see the volution of his artistic practice. From being a painter to undergoing training at the J.J School of Art and his independent exploration of artistic drives from his travels through Kashmir and beyond.
Sreejith CN, founder of Gallery Dotwalk mentions, “This exhibition is not merely a showcase of works; it is an introspective journey into Raiba’s inner world, his discipline, his resilience, and his remarkable ability to transform material limitations into artistic strength. We believe his story will resonate deeply with both seasoned collectors and new audiences, reaffirming Raiba’s place in the narrative of Indian modernism”.
Just like the name of the exhibition, A.A. Raiba: the Inner Contour, the displays not only reflect the inner thought process of the artist but also places lines or contours as the highlight of the show. In simple words, a contour is a boundary line but through his artworks, Raiba has transcended the presence of a contour from a mere line to a philosophical or formal threshold capable of grounding subjective experience in visual form. The contours are highly visible and much deliberate often separating the subject from its surroundings and yet links it meticulously to them.
His works are characterised by bold shapes and strong outlines. What makes this special is that despite his trainings in Indian miniature paintings, his works reflected the philosophies or modern art. These bold outlines and contours were often filled with vibrant colours. One of the reasons for such is his influence of Islamic literature and Urdu poetry which also translates into the practice of Arabic calligraphy. Moreover, he is often credited to have used modern mediums beyond the canvas including saree scraps, jute cloth etc. He even mastered the art of jute painting in his later days.
What: A. A. Raiba: The Inner Contour
Where: Travancore Palace, New Delhi
When : Till November 10, 2025