Explore how lines form a major connect in modern artist A.A. Raiba’s works

Just like the name of the exhibition, A.A. Raiba: the Inner Contour, the displays not only reflect the inner thought process of the artist but also places lines or contours as the highlight of the show. In simple words, a contour is a boundary line but through his artworks, Raiba has transcended the presence of a contour from a mere line to a philosophical or formal threshold capable of grounding subjective experience in visual form. The contours are highly visible and much deliberate often separating the subject from its surroundings and yet links it meticulously to them.

His works are characterised by bold shapes and strong outlines. What makes this special is that despite his trainings in Indian miniature paintings, his works reflected the philosophies or modern art. These bold outlines and contours were often filled with vibrant colours. One of the reasons for such is his influence of Islamic literature and Urdu poetry which also translates into the practice of Arabic calligraphy. Moreover, he is often credited to have used modern mediums beyond the canvas including saree scraps, jute cloth etc. He even mastered the art of jute painting in his later days.

What: A. A. Raiba: The Inner Contour

Where: Travancore Palace, New Delhi

When : Till November 10, 2025