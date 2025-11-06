Louvre heist exposes shocking security lapse: cameras protected by password ‘Louvre’

Authorities have since arrested several people in connection with the Louvre museum theft, while cybersecurity teams are upgrading the museum's systems to prevent further breaches. Experts note that the case highlights how simple passwords remain one of the most common causes of large-scale digital intrusions.

According to official reports, the vulnerability had been identified as early as 2014 in a government cybersecurity audit, but corrective measures were never fully implemented. Following the recent Louvre museum robbery, France's national cybersecurity agency launched a detailed probe into how hackers may have used this outdated password to disable or manipulate video feeds during the heist.

But beyond the Louvre, the incident has brought renewed focus to the cybersecurity preparedness of museums and other cultural attractions worldwide, many of which run on legacy networks. The heist at Paris's most famous museum is both a cautionary tale and a wake-up call for those entrusted to safeguard the world's art and history in the digital era. The Paris museum heist now stands as both a cautionary tale and a wake-up call for institutions tasked with protecting the world’s art and history in the digital age.