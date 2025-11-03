Paris prosecutor: Two Louvre heist suspects had prior theft conviction together

The Paris prosecutor said Sunday that two of the suspects in the Louvre jewels heist had previously been convicted in a theft case together 10 years ago, as three alleged members of the team of four are now in custody.

Here’s the latest update on the Louvre museum heist

Laure Beccuau said the DNA of a 37-year-old man who was charged Saturday was found inside the basket lift that was used to reach the museum’s window. He was handed preliminary charges of theft by an organised gang and criminal conspiracy. His criminal record contained 11 previous convictions, 10 of them for theft, Beccuau said.

The criminal record of a 39-year-old suspect who was handed similar preliminary charges on Wednesday mentions 15 convictions including two for theft, Laure said. “What’s interesting about these records, when we compare them, is that … we see that they were both involved in the same theft case, for which they were convicted in Paris in 2015,” Laure said.