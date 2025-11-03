Chess and creativity come together at Arvind Sundar’s new solo inspired by Vishwanathan Anand

He continues, “Once, he showed me a remarkable knight manoeuvre played by Praggnanandhaa during a practice match with him. The elegance of that move felt like a perfect visual motif which I later incorporated into one of my works. Another time, Anand narrated the famous fable of the rice grain and the chessboard—a story that beautifully illustrates concepts of geometric progression and exponential growth—I eventually created a sculpture inspired by it. Echoes of our conversations and his ideas have significantly shaped my ‘Chasing Infinity’ series.”

The exhibition encompasses within the four walls, sculptures, drawings and installations. Vishwanathan Anand, who became the inspiration for the exhibition says, “Chess and art are both very big, beyond our comprehension. What is fascinating to me is that I’ve been playing chess my whole life but there always seems to be a fresh layer to unveil and to understand. Looking at two distinct worlds that behave like this - one familiar to you and the other not, and finding connections between the two is very thought provoking. I’m very excited that this exhibition explores this connection between art, chess and math and infinity.”