When materials take the lead: Inside Meenal Singh and Sandilya Theuerkauf’s Morphology

What happens when an artist stops trying to make a material conform to an image? For Meenal Singh and Sandilya Theuerkauf, the answer lies in paying closer attention to what is already there. Their exhibition Morphology, at KYNKYNY in Mumbai, brings together two practices that approach abstraction through very different materials but share an interest in how form develops.

Morphology exhibition at Kynkyny: Meenal Singh and Sandilya Theuerkauf

The title refers to the study of form and the ways it changes. In Singh’s paintings, oil and pigment are allowed to pool, dissolve, overlap and move across the canvas, producing fields that can suggest geological formations, atmospheric phenomena or imagined landscapes. Theuerkauf works with bark, twigs, thorns, dried vines and other vegetal matter, arranging and reconfiguring these materials into sculptural reliefs. Neither practice begins with a fixed image. Instead, material, observation and intuition shape what eventually appears.