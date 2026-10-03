Son of the soil: Artist Haren Thakur on five decades of creating art

The exhibition brings together works that date back to the 2000s to paintings made as recently as 2026. One notices change in the choice of motifs or colour palette, but there seems to be one element that remains the same throughout all these works. And what is that? “The ethos,” begins the artist, “my philosophy of life, of the very thing that inspires me to create, has remained unchanged throughout these years.”

That ethos probably has a lot to do with how tethered to the Indian grassroot was his artistic upbringing. Haren grew up in Bengal’s Purulia, where his first stint in art education was learning to make Durga idols from the patuas. His schooling in Santiniketan, too, was more about getting the hands dirtier than what conventional art schools mandate of.

“No one there taught us by instructing techniques. We have learnt more by watching masters like Binod Behari Mukherjee making murals. I remember we used to have these addas at Kala Bhavana, where our teachers used to share stories of their lives and their ideologies over tea. What we inherited from those sessions later became the bane of our creative existence more than any lectures,” said Mr Thakur.