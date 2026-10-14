Swati Goel strips Mumbai of its postcard imagery in her new solo exhibition

Bombay has a way of staying with you. Long after the train has pulled into the station, the rain has stopped or the crowds have thinned along Marine Drive, something of the city remains: its urgency, its noise, its unexpected tenderness. For artist Swati Goel, that residue forms the starting point of emotions of (BOM)bay, her seventh solo exhibition at the Nehru Centre in Mumbai.

Swati Goel brings emotions of (BOM)bay exhibition to Nehru Centre

Goel has deliberately moved away from the visual shorthand through which the city is usually represented. “I don’t try to paint Bombay as a collection of recognizable symbols,” she says. The train, the sea and the rain may appear, but they arrive as fragments rather than subjects, carrying the quality of recollection. “I wanted to remove the landmarks so that the city could emerge through colour, texture, gesture, and atmosphere.”