Talent needs a platform not a pincode: inside Mumbai’s groundbreaking new art exhibition

What happens when 108 individual canvases come together to form a temple-like landscape, or when humble threads, fabric and handwork transform into a towering contemporary installation? At Up Next: A New Wave of Contemporary Art, the boundaries between painting, craft, installation and tradition begin to blur, bringing together 16 artists from India and abroad who are experimenting with new ways of seeing and making art. Presented by Tela Art Gallery, the exhibition explores how the language of contemporary art is evolving — across mediums, generations and geographies.

To know more, Indulge Express had a conversation with curators Ritu Chopra and Vikas Singh

You’ve called this exhibition A New Wave of Contemporary Art. What made you feel that the artists of this exhibition represent a new direction in contemporary art?

For us at TELA, 'New Wave' is not about age, it's about attitude. When we started studio visits, we saw that these artists are not just painting beautiful pictures — they are questioning. The fearlessness to respect the root but not be bound by it — that's the new direction.