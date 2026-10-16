BLR Airport celebrates Karnataka’s puppetry with Dasara Gombe and Togalu Gombeyaata performances

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One of the biggest challenges is that younger generations often have limited time and patience for performances lasting several hours or even days. It is important to introduce them to the art form through schools, colleges and universities. Our troupe has performed across Asia, Europe and the Americas, receiving encoura ging responses. At Chitrakatha Gurukula, we have also welcomed students from Romania, Canada, Japan, the United States and Brazil who have come to learn puppetry. These experiences demonstrate that traditional art forms can transcend geographical and cultural boundaries. Introducing India’s cultural heritage to audiences worldwide encourages appreciation and cultural exchange while helping these living traditions continue for future generations.

Entry free. October 16, 6 pm onwards. At T2, BLR Airport, Devanahalli.