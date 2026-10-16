BLR Airport celebrates Karnataka’s puppetry with Dasara Gombe and Togalu Gombeyaata performances
This Dasara, BLR Airport is bringing Karnataka’s traditional puppetry to travellers through a display of Dasara Gombe dolls by padma shri awardee Anupama Hoskere and a live Togalu Gombeyaata performance by master puppeteer Gundu Raju. The two artistes talk about the cultural significance of these art forms, how they have changed over the years and what it takes to keep them alive for future generations.
Anupama Hoskere
What makes Dasara Gombe an important part of Karnataka’s cultural tradition and how has it evolved?
Dasara Gombe — also known as Bombe Habba — is part of Nada Habba and Janara Habba. It is a people’s festival that celebrates Karnataka’s culture, the goodness of its people and life itself. The tradition brings families together, creates opportunities for learning and helps pass our cultural heritage to younger generations. At its heart, it is a celebration of sharing, peace and happiness. Over the years, it has evolved from families displaying dolls in their homes to a larger market with more elaborate displays and opportunities for artisans. While designs and craftsmanship have changed, the essence remains the same: celebrating our traditions and sharing them with future generations.
How can traditional puppetry remain relevant to younger audiences?
In India, anything that is merely preserved is not really in keeping with our culture. We are not a museum country; we are a land of living traditions. Every generation owns these traditions and adds to them. Rather than using the word preserved, I would say that puppetry must be nurtured, embraced and continued. Puppetry is beautiful and useful. Its communication is direct and it is a lot of fun. To be very honest, I am madly and deeply in love with it. When something gives me so much energy, I want to tell everybody, “come and see it!”
What does it mean to see Dasara Gombe displayed at BLR Airport?
Our people need to know and experience these traditions. One thing we lack today, particularly in urban lifestyles, is time. Parents may not always have time to introduce their children to traditional art forms. But when they encounter something like this at the airport, they pause, look and engage with it. I am delighted that a traditional art form like Bombe can shape our lives. I am very happy that this is being done at the airport and if you ask me, it should be done everywhere. We need to celebrate our traditions.
Entry free. On till October 17. At T2 Arrival Forecourt, BLR Airport, Devanahalli.
Gundu Raju
What does it mean to carry forward a tradition that has been part of your family for generations?
Togalu Gombeyaata, or traditional leather puppet theatre, is a centuries-old folk art practised by the Shillekyata community. The community considers it a divine heritage passed down through generations. Traditionally, every family is expected to teach the art to its children, ensuring its continuity. The tradition holds deep religious and cultural significance. During Navaratri — on Ayudha Puja — families gather to worship their puppets. Historically, performances have been an integral part of village life, presented outside temples during festivals and religious gatherings.
What makes Togalu Gombeyaata unique and how do you keep its stories engaging for audiences today?
One distinctive aspect is that it is traditionally practised by a specific community. Another is the scale of its performances. A complete Ramayana performance may extend to 48 days, while the Mahabharata may take up to 96 days. The art form involves a self-sustaining creative process. We process the leather, draw intricate outlines, add colour, prepare the literature, arrange the music and construct the stage. Every element reflects the community’s skill and knowledge. Audiences are drawn to the puppets’ craftsmanship, stories from the epics, humour, music and dialogue. These performances connect communities with their heritage while offering storytelling and entertainment.
What challenges does the art form face and what does performing at BLR Airport mean to you?
One of the biggest challenges is that younger generations often have limited time and patience for performances lasting several hours or even days. It is important to introduce them to the art form through schools, colleges and universities. Our troupe has performed across Asia, Europe and the Americas, receiving encoura ging responses. At Chitrakatha Gurukula, we have also welcomed students from Romania, Canada, Japan, the United States and Brazil who have come to learn puppetry. These experiences demonstrate that traditional art forms can transcend geographical and cultural boundaries. Introducing India’s cultural heritage to audiences worldwide encourages appreciation and cultural exchange while helping these living traditions continue for future generations.
Entry free. October 16, 6 pm onwards. At T2, BLR Airport, Devanahalli.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.