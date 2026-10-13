Durga in the eyes of artists: How 5 Indian artists imagined the goddess

Over centuries, artists around the world have captured the goddess through their own unique experiences and cultural lenses. These paintings are far more than mere artistic expressions—they are vivid reflections of faith, tradition, and deep devotion. Spanning from timeless traditional styles to modern, contemporary interpretations, Durga art continues to evolve while preserving its core spiritual essence. Here are a few Maa Durga/Durga Puja paintings that have become a cult over the years.
A pioneer of modern Indian art, Gaganendranath Tagore created Durga paintings, blendeing traditional themes with expressionist and cubist influences. The way he depicted Maa Durga often leaned towards being symbolic and abstract, showcasing the goddess in forms, very unconventional. His used monochromatic shades paired with experimental brushwork which set his artworks apart from most of the traditional portrayals of Durga in Indian art.
One of India’s most celebrated modern artists, Jamini Roy redefined Durga paintings through his bold, simplistic, and folk-inspired style. Influenced by Bengali Kalighat Pat paintings, his depictions of Maa Durga were characterised by flat colours, thick outlines, and minimalistic detailing. His artworks sees Durga as the mother putting an emphasis on her motherly instinct and protective nature. His paintings also have a distinct tribal essence and aesthetic charm.
Master artist Nandalal Bose redefined sacred imagery with his famous line art drawing of Mahishasura Mardini, originally designed as a Bengali literary magazine cover. Executed in gouache and graphite, the piece captures a slender, multi-armed Durga in full motion—her hair wild in the wind as she and her lion mount overpower the buffalo demon. Characterised by the Bengal School’s signature fluid and minimalist linear brushwork, this artwork stands as a timeless tribute blending traditional devotion with modern expressionism.
Durga Puja becomes more artistic with the presence of an artist like Radha Charan Bagchi. His works resonate with the festival’s spiritual importance, representing an equal pursuit of devotion and creativity. Radha Charan's art keeps reminding us and evokes the same nostalgia of this festival we all love. In this gouache painting on board, one can see a very known picture of a barowari puja in a village, a very common scene back in those days.
Known for his evocative paintings, artist Bikash Bhattacharjee embarked on a Durga series that encapsulates the goddess’s divine aura. His artworks portray Durga with a unique perspective, capturing her essence in ways which leave a lasting impact on the viewer’s soul.
Created around 1988 to 1990, the series is a notable phase in the artist's career in which he, unlike conventional religious depictions that portray Durga as a mythic, divine warrior, Bikash's Durga paintings reveal the goddess as a figure with human presence and emotional depth. He drew inspiration from everyday life in Bengal, especially the lived experiences, resilience, and dignity of women. In his art, Durga becomes a symbol of strength, endurance, and everyday feminine power that resonates beyond religious ritual.
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