Durga in the eyes of artists: How 5 Indian artists imagined the goddess

Known for his evocative paintings, artist Bikash Bhattacharjee embarked on a Durga series that encapsulates the goddess’s divine aura. His artworks portray Durga with a unique perspective, capturing her essence in ways which leave a lasting impact on the viewer’s soul.

Created around 1988 to 1990, the series is a notable phase in the artist's career in which he, unlike conventional religious depictions that portray Durga as a mythic, divine warrior, Bikash's Durga paintings reveal the goddess as a figure with human presence and emotional depth. He drew inspiration from everyday life in Bengal, especially the lived experiences, resilience, and dignity of women. In his art, Durga becomes a symbol of strength, endurance, and everyday feminine power that resonates beyond religious ritual.