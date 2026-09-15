Did you know about his German connection behind Bengal's iconic Durga idol decoration?

For centuries past, Bengalis have embellished their Goddess Durga with ornate jewellery in the festival of Durga Puja. One such form of ornamental style is Daaker Saaj, which is distinguished by its sparkling silver and white colours. According to the history of this form of decoration, it was named after the time when affluent families used to import metallic foil from Germany to embellish the idols.

Daaker Saaj and the German connection behind its shine

Durga Puja was performed in the houses of rich Bengalis during the 15th and 16th centuries. At that time, the idols would be decorated with actual gold and silver jewellery belonging to the family heirlooms. The ornaments would be stripped away from the idol before taking it out for visarjan.