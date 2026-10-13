This heritage Durga Puja in Kolkata has a 9-foot crown!

One of the remarkable features of North Kolkata's Bagbazar Durga idol is the crown of the goddess. The impressive mukut is about between 8 to 10 feet high and perfectly matches the colossal idol that stands at 28 feet. The creator behind this wonderful work of art is none other than Rajkumar Kar, an artisan hailing from Majher Para, Krishnanagar.
The city of Krishnanagar is known for its expert craftsmen as well as its religious craftsmanship. This heritage is kept alive by Rajkumar Kar through his labour on the giant crown. It is reported that he needs two months to create this masterpiece, preparing the complex ornaments on it and making sure that the crown’s measurements match the giant idol.
The workshop of Rajkumar Kar is located in Krishnanagar, and around 30 workers work under him. The art form is not confined to only making commissions for the Bagbazar idol. He also creates crowns for other idols that come throughout the year from different places.
The Bagbazar Durga idol's crown therefore represents more than a striking festival ornament. The creation of the iconic crown requires expertise, hard work, and the traditional skills of Krishnanagar. Spending almost two months in the making, the large mukut is indicative of the labour involved in creating one of the most distinguishing characteristics of Durga Puja at Bagbazar.
The Bagbazar Durga idol's crown is linked to Daker Saaj, which refers to a traditional style of decoration prevalent in Bengal characterised by its shiny silver look and patterns. Some of the materials mentioned in the process of making this headgear are Shola (plant pith) and beaten silver foil. This use of materials helps in making ornaments that are not too heavy.
Bagbazar Sarbojanin Durga Puja is one of the oldest and most famous community pujas in Kolkata. It is also historically linked with important figures such as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Chittaranjan Das. The crowns used by the Goddesses Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati are also noticeable.
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