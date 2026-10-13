This heritage Durga Puja in Kolkata has a 9-foot crown!

One of the remarkable features of North Kolkata's Bagbazar Durga idol is the crown of the goddess. The impressive mukut is about between 8 to 10 feet high and perfectly matches the colossal idol that stands at 28 feet. The creator behind this wonderful work of art is none other than Rajkumar Kar, an artisan hailing from Majher Para, Krishnanagar.

Bagbazar Durga idol's crown takes shape in Krishnanagar

The city of Krishnanagar is known for its expert craftsmen as well as its religious craftsmanship. This heritage is kept alive by Rajkumar Kar through his labour on the giant crown. It is reported that he needs two months to create this masterpiece, preparing the complex ornaments on it and making sure that the crown’s measurements match the giant idol.