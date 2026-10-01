Bangladesh extends Durga Puja holiday to five days this year

This Durga Puja, the festive spirit in Bangladesh is set to stretch a little longer. The government has recently announced that the holidays have been extended from four days to five bringing about a much bigger festive joy as Maa comes home.

Durga Puja festivities get longer in Bangladesh with five-day holiday

Bangladesh’s Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has recently announced an extension of a day in the holiday schedule of the government offices for Durga Puja. The country would now enjoy a long holiday of 5 days from October 20 to 24. The decision was made following a long-standing request from the people and it is set to be enforced this year which might not be a general rule for every year.

The scheduled holidays fall on Navami (Tuesday) and Bijoya Dashami (Wednesday), with Thursday now added as a newly declared holiday. Since government offices in Bangladesh typically remain closed on Fridays and Saturdays as part of the weekly weekend, the additional day effectively creates a five-day break.

However, under the same, emergency services such as hospitals, police, fire services, electricity, gas and water supply would continue to report to duty.