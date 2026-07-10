All about Ben Curran: His cricket career, family legacy, net worth and recent Bangladesh win

Cricketer Ben Curran is in the news and for all the right reasons too. Post last night’s ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh where he scored a century, this Zimbabwe batter has been garnering renewed attention and spotlight due to his performance and family legacy.

Who is Zimbabwe cricketer Ben Curran?

It is of interest to note that Ben comes from a cricket family where his father and brothers are all into the game. The left-handed opening batter was born in Northampton, England and is the son of Kevin Curran, who himself represented Zimbabwe in cricket. Strangely enough, his brothers Sam and Tom Curran are also cricketers and represented England. Ben Curran had started his career trajectory by playing for Northamptonshire, England himself, but later moved on to Zimbabwe where he now represents the team internationally. Netizens have often found it strange that the brothers play for different teams, however, they could not overlook the fact that each of the brother’s are very good cricketers on their own.