All about Ben Curran: His cricket career, family legacy, net worth and recent Bangladesh win

Cricketer Ben Curran is in the news and for all the right reasons too. Post last night’s ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh where he scored a century, this Zimbabwe batter has been garnering renewed attention and spotlight due to his performance and family legacy.
It is of interest to note that Ben comes from a cricket family where his father and brothers are all into the game. The left-handed opening batter was born in Northampton, England and is the son of Kevin Curran, who himself represented Zimbabwe in cricket. Strangely enough, his brothers Sam and Tom Curran are also cricketers and represented England. Ben Curran had started his career trajectory by playing for Northamptonshire, England himself, but later moved on to Zimbabwe where he now represents the team internationally. Netizens have often found it strange that the brothers play for different teams, however, they could not overlook the fact that each of the brother’s are very good cricketers on their own.
Ben Curran’s notable achievements
Curran has been in the limelight for years since his debut for the Zimbabwe ODI in 2024. In the last two years he has been playing for the team, he has a total of 500 Test runs and more than 350 ODI runs, which elevated him to being one of the finest players on the team. He is also remembered for his ODI century against Ireland and Test Century against Afghanistan.
What is Ben Curran’s net worth?
Ben’s total net worth has never been disclosed by him or the team. However, one can estimate that a large share of his earnings come from playing in the Zimbabwe National Team, taking part in the domestic competitions, and brand endorsements. Keeping these in mind it is reportedly speculated that his total net worth may be around 3 million dollars. He has also not disclosed whether he has luxury asset collection or numerous properties under his name. It might be because in the world of cricket, he is a relatively new player, unlike his brothers who are well-established and have a longer run in the field than him.
Nevertheless, Ben Curran is writing his own history and becoming one of the cricketers to watch out for in the future.