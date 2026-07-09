Swiss coach Murat Yakin goes viral as fans compare him to Mads Mikkelsen

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin led his country to a Round of 16 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 after the Swiss won 4-3 on penalties against Colombia after the match was tied at 0-0 at extra-time.

The 51-year-old, who has been previously hailed for his good looks has now gone viral on X for his apparent resemblance to Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, according to the internet.

X users think Swiss coach Murat Yakin resembles Mads Mikkelsen

After Switzerland sealed their World Cup Quarter-final spot where they will meet defending champions Argentina, their coach Murat Yakin stole the spotlight for something completely unrelated to football.