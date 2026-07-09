Swiss coach Murat Yakin goes viral as fans compare him to Mads Mikkelsen

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin led his country to a Round of 16 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 after the Swiss won 4-3 on penalties against Colombia after the match was tied at 0-0 at extra-time.
The 51-year-old, who has been previously hailed for his good looks has now gone viral on X for his apparent resemblance to Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, according to the internet.
After Switzerland sealed their World Cup Quarter-final spot where they will meet defending champions Argentina, their coach Murat Yakin stole the spotlight for something completely unrelated to football.
Fans think the Swiss coach bears massive resemblance to 60-year-old actor Mads Mikkelsen and they might not be far off! Murat is famous for his beautiful black and white slicked hair and sharp features. X users pointed out that besides their almost identical hairstyles, the two also have the same facial structures.
Posts comparing the two flooded on social media as viral memes began to trend, with their pictures side by side. "I thought the Swiss coach and the actor were the same person. Murat Yakin & Mads Mikkelsen Separated at birth!!!", one post on X read. "This is so crazy bro, the Swiss have Mads Mikkelsen as their coach???", another user wrote.
With one of the most important matches of his career ahead of, Murat is probably not aware of the sudden spotlight on him. He is thinking ahead and is focussed on taking on Lionel Messi's side on July 11, 2026 (July 12, 2026 IST).
In a press conference, Murat spoke about his upcoming opponent and said, "Judging by their last two matches, we could see that they are VULNERABLE. We are capable of STOPPING the world champions".
Murat Yakin took over as head coach of the Switzerland national football team on August 9, 2021, succeeding Vladimir Petkovic.