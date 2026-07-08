The rise of footballer Mohamed Salah: World Cup history, international glory & what's next

Mohamed Salah continues to inspire football fans worldwide. After captaining Egypt to its first-ever FIFA World Cup Round of 16 appearance in 2026 and battling through injury with remarkable determination, Salah has once again proven why he is one of football's greatest icons. His incredible nine-year spell at Liverpool saw him score 255 goals in 435 appearances, making him the club's third-highest goalscorer of all time. Watch the video to know his whole story!