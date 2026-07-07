Cristiano Ronaldo emotional after Spain eliminate Portugal from the FIFA World Cup

On Monday, Spain put a stop to that dream and eliminated Ronaldo-led Portugal from the 2026 tournament by scoring a late winner at the Dallas Stadium. For the entire match, both European sides played a dull, defensive match as both teams failed to break the deadlock despite few attempts.

An unfortunate injury saw Portugal's Nuno Mendes leave the pitch unexpectedly which changed the momentum of the match for Spain. In the 85th minute, coach Luis de la Fuente brought on Mikel Merino who scored the match winner in the 90+1st minute, making it difficult for Portugal to come back. Spain secured their Quarter-final spot and will play against Belgium.

Cristiano Ronaldo has no regrets

Portugal's loss meant an end to Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup career. The 41-year-old was emotional and in tears after the loss. He soaked in the atmosphere as he thanked and apologised to the fans in the stands. The Portuguese has already said that this will be his last World Cup and football's biggest stage will definitely miss him.