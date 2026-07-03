World Cup 2026: Ronaldo and Luka Modrić leave fans emotional with their latest interaction

The FIFA World Cup 2026 had transcended beyond just a game. It is the wave which has caught everybody, in every part of the world emotionally involving every fan and supporter in this big sportsmanship family. Before or after every match, emotional stories are being revealed which is taking the internet by storm. While one gets to know of Roberto Lopes’ wild recruitment story through a social media platform, there are also several theories about the bright pink shoes that are worn on the field. Recently, the video that is making the rounds of the internet and winning people’s hearts is of Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric.
While Cristiano Ronaldo needs no introduction in the field of football, Croatia’s Luka is also equally well known in the football world. Interestingly, the two had actually played in Real Madrid CF side by side for almost a decade and formed a close bond of friendship, apart from, of course, bringing several trophies and accolades home.
As the two former teammates battled against the Portugal- Croatia Match recently, the post match scene turned into an emotional embrace. Teammates once, the two football legends played against each other and gave each other a strong competition on field. The result however was Portugal’s advance to the semi-final and Croatia’s final run at the World Cup 2026. However, what makes this embrace historic is not just a display of sportsmanship but what can be seen as a final goodbye of the players on the World Cup field. For Luka, the 2026 World Cup is his final one while even Ronaldo has on several occasions mentioned that 2026 would be his last time playing for the world cup.
Both the players are loved by their fans and supporters and this loving embrace came as one of those special emotional moments on the field that would live forever. It’s a display that one may be divided by teams but definitely not divided by shared love for football, friendship and sportsmanship.