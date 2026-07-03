World Cup 2026: Ronaldo and Luka Modrić leave fans emotional with their latest interaction

While Cristiano Ronaldo needs no introduction in the field of football, Croatia’s Luka is also equally well known in the football world. Interestingly, the two had actually played in Real Madrid CF side by side for almost a decade and formed a close bond of friendship, apart from, of course, bringing several trophies and accolades home.

As the two former teammates battled against the Portugal- Croatia Match recently, the post match scene turned into an emotional embrace. Teammates once, the two football legends played against each other and gave each other a strong competition on field. The result however was Portugal’s advance to the semi-final and Croatia’s final run at the World Cup 2026. However, what makes this embrace historic is not just a display of sportsmanship but what can be seen as a final goodbye of the players on the World Cup field. For Luka, the 2026 World Cup is his final one while even Ronaldo has on several occasions mentioned that 2026 would be his last time playing for the world cup.