Did you know Cape Verde player Roberto Lopes was recruited through LinkedIn?

Every time the FIFA World Cup comes around, it gives a host of stories we remember long after the champions have lifted the trophy. These stories inspire us, some make us wonder while others force us to think.

The ongoing edition of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has already penned some beautiful stories worth remembering. On Monday, June 15, 2026 Cape Verde played their first every World Cup, making their debut against the mighty Spain.

In a historic contest, the country, having a population little over 5 lakhs, held Spain to a draw, and claiming their first ever World Cup point. Of the many architects of this achievement, was Roberto Lopes, whose tryst with the national team began via a message on LinkedIn!

Roberto Lopes was recruited to the national team on Cape Verde via LinkedIn

When Cape Verde footballer Roberto Lopes signed into LinkedIn, he probably did not think that app will help him get recruited in the National Football team.