The quirkiest FIFA World Cup mascots ever! Watch the video

The FIFA World Cup wasn't always known for its iconic mascots. The tradition began in 1966 with World Cup Willie, a lion representing England, and has since evolved into a colorful celebration of culture, creativity, and national identity. From Spain's giant smiling orange Naranjito and Mexico's chili pepper mascot Pique to Qatar's unique floating headdress La’eeb, some World Cup mascots have become just as memorable as the tournament itself.