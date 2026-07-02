Belgium complete sensational comeback to steal victory from Senegal in the World Cup Round of 32

Belgium pulled off a dramatic comeback against Senegal in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 on Wednesday at the Seattle Stadium. The Red Devils secured their spot in the Round of 16 where they will play against hosts United States as the Lions of Teranga bid farewell to football's biggest stage.
Senegal looked completely in control of the match and seemed to have a foot in the Round of 16 with a two-goal lead until the 85th minute when the match turned on its head.
The Africans were the better team for most of the game and took their chances to take the lead early on when Habib Diarra scored a stunning goal in the 24th minute. Belgium failed to impress even after half-time and Senegal's Ismaïla Sarr soon doubled the lead (51').
Belgium's elimination from the FIFA World Cup seemed inevitable but luck did not favour the Senegalese on Wednesday. Belgian goal machine Romelu Lukaku showed up exactly when needed, per usual and scored in the 86th minute after coming off the bench. Belgium's World Cup hopes found air to breath.
Things changed completely from this point and the equaliser came less than three minutes later as Youri Tielemans found the back of the net, forcing the match to go into extra time.
In the next 30 minutes, Belgium looked brighter and Senegal lost their rhythm, having suddenly lost their two-goal advantage. However, both sides failed to break the deadlock until a last-minute controversial penalty changed it all.
Belgium was awarded a much-debated penalty after a lengthy VAR review for a sliding tackle by Senegal defender Lamine Camara inside their penalty box. Tielemans successfully converted from the spot in the 120+5th minute, making it the latest goal ever scored in the history of the World Cup.
The Belgian captain scored a brace and completed the comeback to win 3-2 against a devastated Senegal, in extra-time. The Africans, who were so close to the win, could do nothing but watch as they tried to process the cruel loss.