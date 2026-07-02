Belgium complete sensational comeback to steal victory from Senegal in the World Cup Round of 32

Belgium pulled off a dramatic comeback against Senegal in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 on Wednesday at the Seattle Stadium. The Red Devils secured their spot in the Round of 16 where they will play against hosts United States as the Lions of Teranga bid farewell to football's biggest stage.

Belgium come back from 2-0 down to win match in historic World Cup comeback

Senegal looked completely in control of the match and seemed to have a foot in the Round of 16 with a two-goal lead until the 85th minute when the match turned on its head.