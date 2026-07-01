Mexico beat Ecuador to end 40-year World Cup knockout wait

Mexico have finally ended their 40-year knockout drought and go marching on to the Round of 16! The co-hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2026 defeated Ecuador 2-0 on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

With two goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez within nine minutes of each other in the first half, Mexico registered their first knock-out win since the 1986 FIFA World Cup. Notably, the match kicked off an hour after its scheduled time due to rain and thunderstorm.

Mexico defeat Ecuador in Round of 32 contest

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is the largest World Cup yet with 48 teams participating for the first time, requiring an additional knock-out round called the 'Round of 32'. This round turned out to be lucky for Mexico who had their first knock-out stage win in the tournament after 40 years.