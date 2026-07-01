Mexico beat Ecuador to end 40-year World Cup knockout wait

Mexico have finally ended their 40-year knockout drought and go marching on to the Round of 16! The co-hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2026 defeated Ecuador 2-0 on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.
With two goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez within nine minutes of each other in the first half, Mexico registered their first knock-out win since the 1986 FIFA World Cup. Notably, the match kicked off an hour after its scheduled time due to rain and thunderstorm.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is the largest World Cup yet with 48 teams participating for the first time, requiring an additional knock-out round called the 'Round of 32'. This round turned out to be lucky for Mexico who had their first knock-out stage win in the tournament after 40 years.
Mexico's last knock-out victory came on June 16, 1986 after defeating Bulgaria 2-0 in the Round of 16, the last time Mexico hosted the World Cup. 40 years later, the curse seems to have broken and the wait to play a fifth match in the tournament, over.
Julián Quiñones gave his country the lead in the 22nd minute and nine minutes later, Raúl Jiménez doubled it in the 31st minute. The duo have already scored in the tournament, and the match saw them score their third and second goal of the 2026 World Cup, respectively.
The previous edition of the World Cup was especially hard for Mexico who had to exit the tournament in the group stage for the first time since 1978. Fours years later, they are a stronger side and a difficult opponent.
Ecuador's Piero Hincapié was red-carded in the 90+5th minute for covering his mouth while speaking to an opponent. Despite the difficult loss, Ecuador had an impressive run at the tournament who defeated Germany in the group stage to qualify for the knock-outs.
After four matches, Mexico are yet to concede a single goal. On Tuesday, they also extended Mexico's record to being unbeaten for 10 World Cup matches at the Azteca. Mexican fans are overjoyed with the result with massive celebrations breaking out in the streets of Mexico.
The El Tri will now face the winner of the England vs DR Congo match in the Round of 16 clash on Sunday.
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