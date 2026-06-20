Paraguay's Miguel Almirón sent off as new rule debuts at the FIFA World Cup 2026

On Friday, June 19, 2026 Paraguay beat Turkey 1-0 in a Group D match, as Matías Galarza scored within two minutes of kick-off making it the fastest goal so far at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Despite the win, Paraguay faced a significant setback when their star player Miguel Almirón was sent off in the 45+3rd minute due to a new rule. He became the first player in history to be shown the red card for covering his mouth while talking to an opponent as the new law debuted at the World Cup.
After scoring early on in the match against Turkey, Paraguay managed to retain their lead despite being a man down after 32-year-old Miguel Almirón was sent off in the stoppage time of the first half.
Although Paraguay eliminated Turkey from the World Cup, their key player will miss their last Group Stage match against Australia. The match at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium saw a brand new FIFA disciplinary rule being implemented for the first time.
Almirón was spotted talking to Turkey's Mert Müldür while covering his mouth with his hand. After VAR review, match referee Iván Barton took no time to show the player a straight red, explaining that he had breached a new rule.
According to this new rule passed by the International Football Association Board, "any player covering their mouth in a confrontational situation with an opponent may be sanctioned with a red card."
The law, unofficially termed the "Prestianni Law", came into being after controversy erupted in a Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid earlier this year. Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr alleged that Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni had racially abused him during the match and had covered his mouth so that what he said could not be deciphered.
After much deliberation, it was decided that no player should talk to an opponent with their mouths covered. The law was a part of the new rules implemented at this year's World Cup and Almirón became the first one to be punished.
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