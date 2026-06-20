Paraguay's Miguel Almirón sent off as new rule debuts at the FIFA World Cup 2026

On Friday, June 19, 2026 Paraguay beat Turkey 1-0 in a Group D match, as Matías Galarza scored within two minutes of kick-off making it the fastest goal so far at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Despite the win, Paraguay faced a significant setback when their star player Miguel Almirón was sent off in the 45+3rd minute due to a new rule. He became the first player in history to be shown the red card for covering his mouth while talking to an opponent as the new law debuted at the World Cup.

Paraguay's Miguel Almirón shown red card for covering his mouth

After scoring early on in the match against Turkey, Paraguay managed to retain their lead despite being a man down after 32-year-old Miguel Almirón was sent off in the stoppage time of the first half.