Modern football owes an enormous debt to Scottish influence. Scotland played in the world’s first official international match in 1872, helped shape passing football into an art form and remains deeply woven into the sport’s foundation. The Tartan Army still travels like football pilgrims rather than consumers.

The emotional burden of a 28-year World Cup absence weighed heavily on this Scotland team going into the competition. Paradoxically, their final World Cup appearance before to 2026 concluded against Morocco in France in 1998, a game that plagued Scottish football for many years.

Morocco stunned Scotland with Ismael Saibari’s goal after just 71 seconds — the fastest strike of the tournament so far — sealing a 1-0 victory and tightening their grip on Group C.

Football, at its core, is memory. The game survives because every generation believes it belongs to them while unknowingly borrowing it from the last. That old leather ball represented continuity — from castle rafters to packed World Cup stadiums, from medieval Scotland to a tournament spread across North America.