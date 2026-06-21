How are Lionel Messi and Rocky Balboa linked to a World Cup curse?

Lionel Messi and Rocky Balboa have a lot in common; sure, one of them is fictional, and the other isn't. But they are both underdogs who saw amazing success thanks to their dedication and resilience. However, something else connects them too, and it's a curse!

Argentina began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a dominant 3-0 win against Algeria, with their captain Messi scoring all three goals to record his first ever World Cup hat-trick.

The defending champions are now preparing for their second Group Stage fixture against Austria on Monday, June 22, 2026. Brazilian fans are plotting against them by casting the Rocky Balboa curse on them!

What is the Rocky Balboa curse?

The Rocky Balboa curse, simply known as the Rocky curse is a popular lore invoked during NFL, NBA and MLB matches in Philadelphia, as well with many teams from these leagues suffering defeat. It is a prevalent sports superstition in Philadelphia that if a team's colours adorn the statue, they will inevitably defeat.

Argentina and Brazil, two South American footballing giants, who have dominated the sport for decades, are arch rivals. It is not surprising that Brazil fans will do everything in their power to ensure that the holders do not win back-to-back World Cup titles.