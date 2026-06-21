Japan-Tunisia clash becomes 1000th FIFA World Cup match, Japan makes history of their own

A FIFA World Cup history was made on Saturday, June 20 (Sunday June 21 IST) during the Group F match between Tunisia and Japan at Mexico's Estadio Monterrey. It marked the 1000th match of the FIFA World Cup since the tournament started in 1930.

This landmark match in the men's tournament saw Japan eliminating Tunisia from the 2026 World Cup with a thrashing 4-0 win, their biggest margin of victory ever in the tournament.

Japan and Tunisia play 1000th FIFA World Cup match at Estadio Monterrey

The first ever FIFA World Cup was played 96 years ago, in 1930 and since then a total of 1000 matches have been played so far. Japan and Tunisia were the lucky teams to grace the field for the historic 1000th football match at the World Cup.