Raphinha's injury scare dampens Brazil's first win at FIFA World Cup 2026

Brazil secured their first victory at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after defeating Haiti 3-0 on Friday. The national team now sits at the top of Group C while Haiti become the first team to get eliminated from the tournament.
However, the win came with a pinch of salt as key player Raphinha was forced to leave the pitch due to injury in the first half of the match itself. This has caused significant worry among fans given the player's crucial role within the team.
Brazilian star Raphinha has given enough cause to be worry after he left the pitch on Friday after just 38 minutes of play. The winger had already found the back of the net in the first half but the goal was ruled out for offside.
Later in the half, he fell to the ground and called for medical help before asking to be substituted. Brazil coach Ancelotti brought on Rayan as he was forced to make an early change and take off a player he counts on.
Following the comfortable win against Haiti, the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) released a statement after the initial diagnosis of the player was concluded. "He [Raphinha] felt pain in his right hamstring during the first half of the match against Haiti. The player has already begun treatment and will be reevaluated. We will inform you when we have more information", the statement read.
According to media reports, Raphinha has probably suffered an injury to his muscle in his right thigh since that is where he had his hand on when he went down. Further tests will reveal his status and whether he will be available for Brazil's final group match.
Raphinha's injury was the only blot in an otherwise perfect day for Brazil and their fans. They had a splendid victory against Haiti, a much needed one after drawing 1-1 against Morocco in their World Cup opener.
The South American giants put on a first-half show as all three goals came in the first 45 minutes. Matheus Cunha, who started the match in place of Igor Thiago, opened the scoring in the 23rd minute.
Cunha doubled the lead for Brazil soon after in the 36th minute with a stunning goal. However, the Player of the Match award deservedly went to Vinicius Jr who scored the final goal in the 45+3rd minute, successfully converting a one-on-one with Haiti's goalkeeper.
Brazil will next meet Scotland in the final match of the Group Stage as they look forward to seal their place in the Round of 32.
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