Raphinha's injury scare dampens Brazil's first win at FIFA World Cup 2026

Brazil secured their first victory at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after defeating Haiti 3-0 on Friday. The national team now sits at the top of Group C while Haiti become the first team to get eliminated from the tournament.

However, the win came with a pinch of salt as key player Raphinha was forced to leave the pitch due to injury in the first half of the match itself. This has caused significant worry among fans given the player's crucial role within the team.

Raphinha forced to be substituted after injury scare

Brazilian star Raphinha has given enough cause to be worry after he left the pitch on Friday after just 38 minutes of play. The winger had already found the back of the net in the first half but the goal was ruled out for offside.