Did pickle juice save a referee at the FIFA World Cup? The surprising moment fans can't stop talking about

In the midst of all the goals, conflicts, and debates regarding the FIFA World Cup 2026, the use of pickle juice became a very surprising point of discussion. In one of the matches held in Seattle, in which the United States won against Australia by 2-0, the German referee Felix Zwayer fell unconscious due to cramps towards the end of the game. What followed after that surprised everyone around the world as a bottle of pickle juice came to the rescue.
This happened with a couple of minutes left in the match. Felix Zwayer was just about to give a yellow card to Chris Richards, an American defender, when he suddenly fell on the field and asked for help.
The players from both teams acted quickly. Aiden O'Neill, midfielder of Australia, and Folarin Balogun, forward of USA, came to help the referee, while an assistant referee of Felix came to stretch his leg. With all eyes on the injured referee, Katie Garcia, fourth official of Mexico, ran out on the field carrying a carton of pickle juice.
Katie Garcia gave the beverage to Felix, who gulped it down. The result was almost instantaneous. The 45-year-old referee was back on his feet and ready to officiate the rest of the game. This event made pickle juice a surprise celebrity at the event.
While cramps for referees while playing the match are rarely heard of, the circumstances provided the perfect reasoning. The temperature in Seattle was at about 28°C (82°F), and Felix Zwayer had been on his feet for well over 90 minutes in an intense match that involved the host nation.
Despite its peculiar nature, pickle juice has found great popularity in professional sports. This is because it is made by fermenting the liquid remaining after pickling of the vegetables and may be fortified with vitamins and minerals.
It is used as a quick remedy to muscle cramps instead of prevention. Specialists assume that the combination of sodium, potassium, and other elements in it affects the receptors in the mouth and throat, and it can help relax the muscles and calm muscle cramps. The remedy can often be found in the locker rooms of American football and other endurance activities.