Did pickle juice save a referee at the FIFA World Cup? The surprising moment fans can't stop talking about

The players from both teams acted quickly. Aiden O'Neill, midfielder of Australia, and Folarin Balogun, forward of USA, came to help the referee, while an assistant referee of Felix came to stretch his leg. With all eyes on the injured referee, Katie Garcia, fourth official of Mexico, ran out on the field carrying a carton of pickle juice.

Katie Garcia gave the beverage to Felix, who gulped it down. The result was almost instantaneous. The 45-year-old referee was back on his feet and ready to officiate the rest of the game. This event made pickle juice a surprise celebrity at the event.

Why the Felix Zwayer suffered from cramps and how pickle juice helped him?

While cramps for referees while playing the match are rarely heard of, the circumstances provided the perfect reasoning. The temperature in Seattle was at about 28°C (82°F), and Felix Zwayer had been on his feet for well over 90 minutes in an intense match that involved the host nation.