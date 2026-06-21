Who Is Ma Ning? Meet the no-nonsense referee Chinese fans call the 'Card Master'

China may be a superpower but it's luck at the FIFA men's World Cup has been poor. It has only qualified once for the FIFA World Cup, back in 2002, and has not secured a place in the finals since.

The 2026 World Cup is yet another edition of the tournament without China, but the Chinese fans have found their hero: the stern referee Ma Ning.

FIFA World Cup referee Ma Ning is now China's sole World Cup hope

Chinese football fans have found someone to hold on to as their representative at the FIFA World Cup 2026. With the men's football team failing to qualify for the tournament yet again, fans have pinned their hopes on referee Ma Ning.