Paraguay knock Germany out in major World Cup upset, Jurgen Klopp slams referees

Paraguay has scripted a beautiful chapter in their football history after pulling off an upset at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Latin American team defeated the mighty Germany in penalties, in their Round of 32 contest.
Despite a praiseworthy performance by Paraguay, many have also criticised the refereeing in the match, especially regarding Germany's overturned goal in extra time that could have secured victory. Veteran football manager, Jurgen Klopp said that the decision was "brutal".
Germany had a hard time against Paraguay who shocked them in the Round of 32 match on Monday at Boston Stadium. Paraguay took the lead in the first half as 22-year-old Julio Enciso scored his country's first ever World Cup knock-out goal in the 42nd minute.
After half-time, Kai Havertz equalised for Germany in the 54th minute but Paraguay continued to be the better side. The match had to be taken to extra time, the first in the Round of 32.
In the 102nd minute, Germany broke out in wild celebration when Jonathan Tah headed the ball into their opponent's goal. However, the goal did not stand and was disallowed due to a foul against Paraguay's goalkeeper Orlando Gill.
This decision has invited a lot of debate and Jurgen Klopp questioned the decisions of the referees during the match. "If that's a disallowed goal then Arsenal wouldn't be English champions. They scored 60% of their goals like that. So that's obviously brutal", he said.
With the score tied at 1-1 even after extra-time, the match had to be decided through penalties. In what was a dramatic shootout, Kai Havertz, who had scored Germany's equaliser, failed to convert from the spot as Gill saved the shot with his strong hands, giving his country the advantage.
Gill went onto save Nick Woltemade's shot which meant Paraguay had to score one more to clinch victory. However, the drama was far from over and Paraguay's Antonio Sanabria shot it wide while German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer saved Fabián Balbuena's shot, to bring the two sides level and give Germany hope.
It all came down to the sudden death and Jonathan Tah skied the penalty, failing to take advantage. Paraguay did not make a mistake this time as José Canale scored the decisive shot perfectly, helping Paraguay claim a historic victory. It was the first time that the Germans lost a penalty shootout in men's World Cup history.
Following the historic upset, Paraguayan President Santiago Peña declared a national holiday on June 30 in honour of the country's first ever knock-out round victory following a massive upset over four-time World Champions Germany.
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