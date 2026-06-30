Paraguay knock Germany out in major World Cup upset, Jurgen Klopp slams referees

Paraguay has scripted a beautiful chapter in their football history after pulling off an upset at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Latin American team defeated the mighty Germany in penalties, in their Round of 32 contest.

Despite a praiseworthy performance by Paraguay, many have also criticised the refereeing in the match, especially regarding Germany's overturned goal in extra time that could have secured victory. Veteran football manager, Jurgen Klopp said that the decision was "brutal".

Jurgen Klopp is not happy with the decision regarding Germany extra-time goal

Germany had a hard time against Paraguay who shocked them in the Round of 32 match on Monday at Boston Stadium. Paraguay took the lead in the first half as 22-year-old Julio Enciso scored his country's first ever World Cup knock-out goal in the 42nd minute.