Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti labels Japan star's remarks 'mind games' ahead of World Cup tie

Coach Carlo Ancelotti has said Brazil will need to play with "mind, heart, and a clear idea" when they face Japan in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32, stressing that knockout matches are often decided by fine margins despite his extensive success in European cup competitions.

Ancelotti laughs off Japan star's Brazil claim before World Cup clash

Brazil's campaign began with a frustrating 1-1 draw against Morocco, but the team has since found its rhythm, registering back-to-back 3-0 victories over Haiti and Scotland. Those results saw the Seleção finish top of their group with seven points and a +6 goal difference, marking the 12th straight World Cup since 1982 in which they have won their group.

Japan also progressed to the knockout stage without suffering a defeat. They opened with a thrilling 2-2 draw against the Netherlands, cruised to a 4-0 win over Tunisia, and rounded off the group stage with a 1-1 draw against Sweden.

The two unbeaten sides will now meet in Houston in the Round of 32, with Ancelotti expecting a closely fought contest between evenly matched opponents.