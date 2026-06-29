Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti labels Japan star's remarks 'mind games' ahead of World Cup tie

Coach Carlo Ancelotti has said Brazil will need to play with "mind, heart, and a clear idea" when they face Japan in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32, stressing that knockout matches are often decided by fine margins despite his extensive success in European cup competitions.
Brazil's campaign began with a frustrating 1-1 draw against Morocco, but the team has since found its rhythm, registering back-to-back 3-0 victories over Haiti and Scotland. Those results saw the Seleção finish top of their group with seven points and a +6 goal difference, marking the 12th straight World Cup since 1982 in which they have won their group.
Japan also progressed to the knockout stage without suffering a defeat. They opened with a thrilling 2-2 draw against the Netherlands, cruised to a 4-0 win over Tunisia, and rounded off the group stage with a 1-1 draw against Sweden.
The two unbeaten sides will now meet in Houston in the Round of 32, with Ancelotti expecting a closely fought contest between evenly matched opponents.
We need many things: our minds and our hearts," he said in a press conference.
"We have to be prepared for everything that can happen in a knockout game, because many things can happen. Extra time, penalties. We've prepared for every scenario. I think the team is ready. It's motivated and confident. We played well in our last two matches, so we're prepared for whatever tomorrow brings."
Brazil have not exited the World Cup at the first knockout hurdle since suffering a 1-0 defeat to Diego Maradona-inspired Argentina in Turin in 1990. Since then, the Selecao have consistently advanced to at least the quarterfinals at every edition of football's biggest tournament.
Ancelotti acknowledged that the stakes are now higher, reminding his players that every match from this stage onward is do-or-die, with no opportunity to recover from a defeat.
"It's not a knockout with two legs. It's just one match," he said.
"There's no way back. Brazil has intelligent players in that regard. We're a strong team that knows how to prepare for these kinds of games. I'm confident."
The Brazil coach also weighed in on remarks from Japan forward Kento Shiogai, who recently claimed the five-time world champions are no longer as formidable as they once were.
"I won't repeat what others say. We're focused on the match, on the opponent's qualities, on preparing well to avoid problems," Ancelotti said.
"That's what match preparation is about. We're not doing what they call in England 'mind games.' How do you say it in Portuguese? Mind games. We're not going there."
Ancelotti said Neymar is steadily working his way back to full fitness after making a 20-minute substitute appearance in Brazil's final group-stage match against Scotland. The outing marked the 34-year-old's first international appearance since October 2023 following a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to multiple injuries.
"Neymar is progressing very well," Ancelotti said about his recovery from a calf strain. "I think he improved a lot over the past week. It's a pity he couldn't train with us throughout the entire period he has been here. But obviously he can play more than 15 minutes now. He's doing very well. How much he plays will depend on the context of the match and how the game develops."
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