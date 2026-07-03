IShowSpeed vowed never to visit Canada, but his love for Ronaldo got in the way

Popular American streamer, Darren Jason Watkins Jr, better known as IShowSpeed is widely known for being the biggest Cristiano Ronaldo fan. To watch the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash between Portugal and Croatia, the 21-year-old broke a personal rule just to catch his idol live at Toronto Stadium.
IShowSpeed is often spotted in football star Cristiano Ronaldo's games, both national and domestic. A declared superfan, the YouTuber has been seen in multiple games at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as well.
The streamer had booked his tickets to watch Ronaldo live in action in Toronto despite taking a vow to never visit Canada. This decision stems from a place of personal tragedy. During a livestream in May 2025, Speed shared that his grandfather was killed by a Canadian!
He had said, "Chat, my granddad got killed by a Canadian, bro. That's why, out of respect, I don't think I will, maybe never, or chat, I may go to Canada. But out of respect for my grandad, I just don't think that's, like, you know what I'm saying?"
Despite the personal rule, his love for Ronaldo surpassed everything and he had booked his tickets to the Toronto match, which unfortunately, got cancelled. He sent out a cry for help on X in an desperate attempt to find a way to catch the match.
"Who has a jet or plane in san francisco???? i need to get to toronto my plane got cancelled and now i can’t see ronaldo play this is so bad please helpppppoppp", he wrote.
Speed ultimately could not attend the match after his second flight got cancelled as well due to a crack in the windshield. The streamer took to his Instagram Stories to share the news and instead attended a watch party where he enjoyed Portugal winning 2-1.