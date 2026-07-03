IShowSpeed vowed never to visit Canada, but his love for Ronaldo got in the way

Why IShowSpeed broke a personal rule

Despite the personal rule, his love for Ronaldo surpassed everything and he had booked his tickets to the Toronto match, which unfortunately, got cancelled. He sent out a cry for help on X in an desperate attempt to find a way to catch the match.

"Who has a jet or plane in san francisco???? i need to get to toronto my plane got cancelled and now i can’t see ronaldo play this is so bad please helpppppoppp", he wrote.

Speed ultimately could not attend the match after his second flight got cancelled as well due to a crack in the windshield. The streamer took to his Instagram Stories to share the news and instead attended a watch party where he enjoyed Portugal winning 2-1.