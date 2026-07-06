Tears at MetLife as emotional Neymar calls time on his international football career

The curtains have closed on one of modern football’s most gripping international eras. A visibly emotional Neymar has announced his retirement from international football following Brazil's shock 2-1 defeat to Norway in the World Cup round of 16. For a player whose lifestyle, flair and sheer talent have dominated global sports culture for over a decade, the final whistle at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium marked a poignant full-circle moment.

A bittersweet farewell for Brazil's ultimate icon

It was at this exact American venue back in 2010 where a teenage Neymar made his senior debut. Sixteen years later, the talismanic forward found himself slumped on the turf in tears, consoled by teammates as his lifelong dream of lifting the World Cup evaporated. Despite coming off the bench to convert a late consolation penalty, two goals from Norway's star striker Erling turned the tide, handing Brazil their earliest tournament exit since 1990.