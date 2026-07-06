Tears at MetLife as emotional Neymar calls time on his international football career

The curtains have closed on one of modern football’s most gripping international eras. A visibly emotional Neymar has announced his retirement from international football following Brazil's shock 2-1 defeat to Norway in the World Cup round of 16. For a player whose lifestyle, flair and sheer talent have dominated global sports culture for over a decade, the final whistle at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium marked a poignant full-circle moment.
It was at this exact American venue back in 2010 where a teenage Neymar made his senior debut. Sixteen years later, the talismanic forward found himself slumped on the turf in tears, consoled by teammates as his lifelong dream of lifting the World Cup evaporated. Despite coming off the bench to convert a late consolation penalty, two goals from Norway's star striker Erling turned the tide, handing Brazil their earliest tournament exit since 1990.
"I tried, I tried. Now, it's over," Neymar admitted after the match, confirming that his journey in the famous yellow shirt had reached its end. "I started here; I finished here."
The 34-year-old leaves behind an extraordinary but heavily debated legacy. He steps away as his country’s all-time leading male goal-scorer with 80 goals, surpassing the legendary Pelé. He also joins Pelé as the only Brazilian man to score in four separate World Cups. While Neymar secured Olympic gold in 2016 and the Confederations Cup in 2013, the ultimate global trophy remained elusive through a career plagued by poorly timed injuries.
Now, the South American giants enter a transitional phase. Head coach Carlo insisted that this bitter defeat will serve as fuel for a new cycle, ruling out any personal plans to step down. For Neymar, the focus switches entirely to club football with Santos FC, leaving fans worldwide to reflect on the end of a beautiful, dramatic and undeniably brilliant international chapter.