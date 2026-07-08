Argentina stage epic World Cup come-back as Egypt coach makes blasting claims

Another Lionel Messi masterclass helped Argentina secure their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-finals. This time, however, the win came after the defending champions were 2-0 down against Mohamed Salah's Egypt. The Albiceleste pulled of a legendary comeback to win the match 3-2 after the 79th minute.

Following the heartbreaking defeat, Egypt coach, Hossam Hassan made serious allegations claiming refereeing bias and said that the match had been fixed.

Lionel Messi leads Argentina's dramatic Round of 16 victory to eliminate Egypt

Argentina went in as favourites before taking on Egypt in the Round of 16 World Cup clash who had won their first every knock-out match in World Cup history to face the title holders.