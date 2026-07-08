Mohamed Salah: The ‘Egyptian King’ who spearheaded the team in the FIFA World Cup

The 34- year old footballer is often called Mo Salah and is considered one of the greatest players of his generation. The forward / right winger plays for Liverpool F.C and serves as the Captain of the Egypt National Football Team. Salah was born in Nagrig, Gharbia in 1992 and took to football at a young age.

All about Mohamed Salah’s football career so far

Salah’s football career has meandered through various European clubs over the years. He has played for FC Basel (Switzerland) , Chelsea F.C , AS Roma and for Liverpool F.C since 2017. He took Liverpool to newer heights after winning the Premier League, FA Cup and others. In fact, he is also credited to introduce Liverpool in a more nuanced manner to the people of Egypt. His career is marked by his abilities including remarkable pace and acceleration, quality finishes, dribbling, and intelligent navigation of the ball on the field. He also qualified Egypt for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, marking the Nation’s return after a 28-year absence. Salah is also set to leave the Liverpool team but his next destination is yet not revealed publically.