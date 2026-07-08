Mohamed Salah: The ‘Egyptian King’ who spearheaded the team in the FIFA World Cup

Those who have been following the FIFA World Cup last night cannot stop praising one man for his powerful stance against Argentina. Mohamed Salah, the captain of the Egyptian football team gave a tough fight to the opposing team led by Messi. Mohamed Salah is regarded as one if the finest captains the Egyptian National football team had. Under his leadership, Egypt cemented its name in the global football map by making its first ever appearance in the Round of 16 making this World Cup season as a historic one for Egypt. Despite losing to Argentina last night, Mohamed Salah has still emerged as a tough contender in the history of football and will be remembered for his game. Moreover, what is commendable even further, is the fact that he played matches this season with a hamstring injury and didn’t let that deter his sportsmanship spirit.
The 34- year old footballer is often called Mo Salah and is considered one of the greatest players of his generation. The forward / right winger plays for Liverpool F.C and serves as the Captain of the Egypt National Football Team. Salah was born in Nagrig, Gharbia in 1992 and took to football at a young age.
All about Mohamed Salah’s football career so far
Salah’s football career has meandered through various European clubs over the years. He has played for FC Basel (Switzerland) , Chelsea F.C , AS Roma and for Liverpool F.C since 2017. He took Liverpool to newer heights after winning the Premier League, FA Cup and others. In fact, he is also credited to introduce Liverpool in a more nuanced manner to the people of Egypt. His career is marked by his abilities including remarkable pace and acceleration, quality finishes, dribbling, and intelligent navigation of the ball on the field. He also qualified Egypt for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, marking the Nation’s return after a 28-year absence. Salah is also set to leave the Liverpool team but his next destination is yet not revealed publically.
A brief look at his net worth
Reportedly the footballer has an estimated net worth of 140 million dollars which comes from playing football, landing major brand deals, and his property portfolio, which has been fairly kept under wraps. However, he is said to have quite a collection of cars including a Audi Q7, Lamborghini Aventador, and Bentley Continental GT among others. He is also said to have a collection of luxury watches.
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