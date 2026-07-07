Belgium's Romelo Lukaku becomes first player to score as a substitute in four different World Cup matches

Charles De Ketelaere scored twice either side of a brief Malik Tillman equaliser, and Hans Vanaken added a stunning long-range effort after a USA goalkeeping mistake, before Romelu arrived to add the finishing touch — just as he has all tournament long.

Romelu first scored off the bench at a World Cup back in 2014, fittingly also against the United States, netting the winner in a 2-1 extra-time victory in the Round of 16. Twelve years and one dramatic career arc later, he’s done it three more times in a single tournament: once against Egypt in the group stage, and twice more in the run to the quarterfinals.

It’s a pattern that has become Belgium’s blueprint at this World Cup. Manager Rudi Garcia has increasingly used Romelu as an impact substitute rather than a starter, banking on fresher legs and a striker’s instinct for the kill in the final third of matches and it has paid off spectacularly. Belgium has now scored five goals from substitutes at this tournament, more than any other nation.