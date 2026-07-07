London's Bellingham station renamed as Jude Bellingham station to celebrate England's World Cup run

Bellingham railway station, tucked into south east London and served by Thameslink's Sevenoaks line, briefly shed its usual name in favour of something a little more famous: Jude Bellingham station. The tribute, rolled out on July 5, was Thameslink's way of throwing its support behind England’s talismanic midfielder ahead of the Three Lions' World Cup Round of 16 clash with Mexico.

England hero Jude Bellingham gets his own London station

Yes, the timing of a station called Bellingham sharing a surname with one of England's brightest stars was pure luck — but Thameslink wasn’t about to let it go to waste. Signage across the station and along the line was swapped out, and the rail operator leaned fully into the moment, describing the gesture as a salute from South London to one of England’s stars. It was only ever meant to last a single day. Then England went and beat Mexico.