London's Bellingham station renamed as Jude Bellingham station to celebrate England's World Cup run

Bellingham railway station, tucked into south east London and served by Thameslink's Sevenoaks line, briefly shed its usual name in favour of something a little more famous: Jude Bellingham station. The tribute, rolled out on July 5, was Thameslink's way of throwing its support behind England’s talismanic midfielder ahead of the Three Lions' World Cup Round of 16 clash with Mexico.
Yes, the timing of a station called Bellingham sharing a surname with one of England's brightest stars was pure luck — but Thameslink wasn’t about to let it go to waste. Signage across the station and along the line was swapped out, and the rail operator leaned fully into the moment, describing the gesture as a salute from South London to one of England’s stars. It was only ever meant to last a single day. Then England went and beat Mexico.
Jude Bellingham himself didn’t actually grow up in south London. But plenty of his current England teammates did — Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze, Trevoh Chalobah and Declan Rice all have roots in the area.
Jude Bellingham was the story of the match, scoring twice in a thrilling knockout win that sent the country into a frenzy — and sent plenty of fans into work bleary-eyed the next morning. Speaking after the final whistle, an emotional Bellingham had a message for the nation: text your bosses and tell them you're not coming in, simple as that.
Whether or not offices actually emptied out, Thameslink clearly felt the celebration deserved more than 24 hours. A spokesperson confirmed the signage would stay up through the weekend, meaning Jude Bellingham station will still be greeting passengers when England take on Norway in the quarter-finals on Saturday, July 11.
Local accounts and fans jumped on the moment, with some suggesting Thameslink shouldn’t stop at just one player. London-focused accounts floated other stations that could get the same treatment for England’s squad — Piccadilly Circus reimagined as Pickfordilly Circus, Wembley Park nodding to Stonesbridge Park, and a cheeky nod to Declan Rice with Declan Ruislip.
Come Sunday, the signs are expected to revert back to plain old Bellingham — unless, of course, England keep winning and Thameslink decides the celebration isn’t quite over yet. But for one week in July, South London made sure his name was impossible to miss.
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