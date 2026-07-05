Here's what Lionel Messi told Cape Verde's Vozinha after the stunning World Cup match

Defending World Cup champions Argentina and tournament debutants Cape Verde played the best match of the tournament so far when they met in the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup in the Miami Stadium.

The small African nation gave a tough competition to Lionel Messi's side, coming back from behind to equalise not once but twice in the match. In what was considered to be a comfortable match for Argentina, Cape Verde forced them to play Extra-time and after a valiant fight, were beaten 3-2 on the historic night.

After a difficult win, Lionel Messi acknowledged Vozinha's effort

At the centre of Cape Verde's historic run at the 2026 World Cup who even managed to hold both Spain and Uruguay to a draw in the Group Stage, was their 40-year-old goalkeeper, Josimar José Évora Dias, known as Vozinha.