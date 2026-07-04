Debut qualifier Cape Verde’s Josimer Jose Evora Dias aka Vozinha gives tough competition to Argentina’s veteran Messi

It is common saying, that no matter the age, dreams should be big. And that fell into place last night when at the ongoing FIFA World Cup debutants Cape Verde (Cabo Verde) and veteran Argentina pitted against each other on the field. While the Argentine team won the match, football fans world over cannot overlook the strong competition Cape Verde gave to the football legends. This tiny country with a little over 5 lakhs for its population numbers, stood ground against Argentina and won the hearts of the people. At the centre of it all was their 40 years old goalkeeper Josimer Jose Evora Dias, aka Vozinha.
Josimer is being applauded as the reason Cape Verde ever qualified for the World Cup this year and also for last night’s match which brought the country under public spotlight, for all the right reasons. Josimer made his international debut in the year 2012 and was instrumental in the country’s National team qualifying for the first time to play during the FIFA World Cup. He has already become a steady name during this season of the World Cup where he has already made four appearances, was declared ‘Man of the Match’ during the Cape Verde vs Spain match and would go down in history as the man who made Messi sweat. However, given his age (40), this might be the last time fans would see Josimer play at the World Cup games.
Some highlights of the Argentina verses Cape Verde match
Described as one of the most memorable matches in the history of the 2026 World Cup, this is a testament to the fact that people remember sportsmanship even through effort, and games aren’t always about winning. Some of the highlights of the last match include 8 saves by the Goalkeeper. He even stalled moves of stalwarts like Messi through his reflexes, earning recognition, respect and appreciation globally. Social media has gone abuzz since with appreciation for the player and how he would be remembered in football history.