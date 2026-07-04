Debut qualifier Cape Verde’s Josimer Jose Evora Dias aka Vozinha gives tough competition to Argentina’s veteran Messi

Some highlights of the Argentina verses Cape Verde match

Described as one of the most memorable matches in the history of the 2026 World Cup, this is a testament to the fact that people remember sportsmanship even through effort, and games aren’t always about winning. Some of the highlights of the last match include 8 saves by the Goalkeeper. He even stalled moves of stalwarts like Messi through his reflexes, earning recognition, respect and appreciation globally. Social media has gone abuzz since with appreciation for the player and how he would be remembered in football history.