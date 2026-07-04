Lionel Messi admits errors as Cape Verde pushes Argentina to brink of World Cup elimination

Cape Verde scripted history when they met Argentina in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday. The smallest country to ever qualify for the World Cup knock-out stage, they made life difficult for the defending champions, pushing them to extra-time.

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, won the match 3-2 but the captain thinks there are many mistakes that the team now must work on. The all-time World Cup leading goalscorer said that they had expected a difficult much but the African nation outdid themselves and deserve praise.

Lionel Messi reflects on the difficult Round of 32 victory Argentina had against Cape Verde

The Round of 32 World Cup clash between Argentina and Cape Verde was one of the best matches of the tournament, delivering a thrilling contest and a nail-biting 3-2 finish at the Miami Stadium.