Videos
The unusual way Roberto Lopes was recruited for Cape Verde's National Team
A forgotten LinkedIn message changed Roberto Lopes’ life, leading him to represent Cape Verde on the international football stage
Can a forgotten LinkedIn message change your life? It did for footballer Roberto Lopes. Years after creating a LinkedIn profile, Roberto received a message from the Cape Verde national football team's manager. Since it was in Portuguese, he ignored it for nine months, thinking it wasn't important. Then something miraculous happened that changed his life forever. Watch the video for the whole story!
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