Travel to Cape Verde, the tiny country now under the spotlight through football

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been the mecca for putting the spotlight in the right places. Stories of people, places, recruitment, and players who deserve International fame are filling social media every other day. Post the Cape Verde and Argentina match last night, despite the former’s win, the latter has come under the spotlight. Qualifying for the world Cup for the first time, Cape Verde, a tiny country with a little of 5 lakh population, is the new ‘it’ destination for football lovers and adventurers alike. For those who are unversed, here’s a little trivia about Cape Verde and why must you visit this historically rich country.
While the world calls it Cape Verde, the official name is Cabo Verde. It is an archipelago comprising 10 volcanic islands, located at the west coast of Africa. Due to a mixed cultural heritage, one can find African, Creole and Portuguese influences in the country. In fact, its official language is Portuguese and the capital city is called Praia.
Going down memory lane, the history of Cape Verde begins as an uninhabited island around Africa or the transatlantic routes. It was around 1460, when the Portuguese settled down and made this tiny archipelago one of the most important hubs of maritime trade, along with, slave trade. This carried on for centuries until finally in 1975, it was recognised as an independent country. Today, it has picked up from the past and blended futuristic elements in the promotion of education, tourism, hospitality, trade, and other major sectors to make it a self-flourishing country.
Places you need to visit when in Cape Verde
Looking at the geography and topography of the place one usually put it into a beach holiday category right away. But Cape Verde is way more than just beaches, and here are six experiences that you must not miss.
Pico do Fogo: When here, one cannot miss out on the Pico do Fogo, an active volcano. It is the country’s highest and needs to be reached via a long hiking trail. Mesmerising views of topography formed by black lava is one of the highlights.
Sal: Those who love adventure or water sports should keep a day aside for visiting sal. The white beaches and crystal clear turquoise waters are excellent for water activities like kitesurfing or windsurfing.
Santo Antao: If you like to explore new places and understand local cultures deeply, then this is the perfect spot for you. Take a hike along the lush valleys, stop in front of waterfalls and understand local life by conversing with the villagers.
Cidade Velha: One of the primary points under Portuguese colonialism, today it is regarded as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It comprises churches, forts, and other physical remnants of colonialism.
Boa Vista: Think Cape Verde is only about water sports and volcanoes? Then think again, because you might find sand dunes and whale watching opportunities too.
Morna: Though not a place to visit, but definitely an experience to imbibe. Morna is the traditional music and is an essential part of their festivities and occasions. Do not forget to tap your feet along with the soulful melodies of this local art form.