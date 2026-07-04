Travel to Cape Verde, the tiny country now under the spotlight through football

Places you need to visit when in Cape Verde

Looking at the geography and topography of the place one usually put it into a beach holiday category right away. But Cape Verde is way more than just beaches, and here are six experiences that you must not miss.

Pico do Fogo: When here, one cannot miss out on the Pico do Fogo, an active volcano. It is the country’s highest and needs to be reached via a long hiking trail. Mesmerising views of topography formed by black lava is one of the highlights.

Sal: Those who love adventure or water sports should keep a day aside for visiting sal. The white beaches and crystal clear turquoise waters are excellent for water activities like kitesurfing or windsurfing.

Santo Antao: If you like to explore new places and understand local cultures deeply, then this is the perfect spot for you. Take a hike along the lush valleys, stop in front of waterfalls and understand local life by conversing with the villagers.

Cidade Velha: One of the primary points under Portuguese colonialism, today it is regarded as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It comprises churches, forts, and other physical remnants of colonialism.

Boa Vista: Think Cape Verde is only about water sports and volcanoes? Then think again, because you might find sand dunes and whale watching opportunities too.

Morna: Though not a place to visit, but definitely an experience to imbibe. Morna is the traditional music and is an essential part of their festivities and occasions. Do not forget to tap your feet along with the soulful melodies of this local art form.