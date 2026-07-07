Egypt unfazed ahead of difficult Round of 16 clash against Lionel Messi's Argentina

Lionel Messi's Argentina will meet Mohamed Salah's Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash on July 7, 2026 at the Atlanta Stadium. The match will see two of the greatest footballer's fight for the Quarter-final spot.
Ahead of the anticipated contest, assistant coach of Egypt, Ibrahim Hassan has made bold comments implying that they are not scared of the defending champions and have a talented pack of players.
Egypt defeated Australia in the World Cup Round of 32 on penalties to win their first-ever knock-out match in the tournament. Now, a greater challenge awaits them as they prepare to face title holders Argentina.
Egypt's assistant coach, Ibrahim Hassan, however, is not easily bothered. In a defiant statement he made ahead of the Round of 16 match he said, "We don’t focus on Messi; we tell the players to go out there and play without paying attention to the opponent".
He is confident of his teams capability and further told the media, "They have Messi, but we have Mohamed Salah and 26 Messis, and may God reward us". His comments clearly suggest that the African nation is mentally ready to face Lionel Scaloni's side.
Egypt is having the most successful World Cup campaign in its history. With captain Mohamed Salah as their able leader, they have qualified for the knock-out stages for the first time ever, finishing second in the group. They even registered their first knock-out victory and are determined to go further.
34-year-old Salah is in impressive form despite the concerns regarding his fitness after he was injured in the Group Stage match against Iran. Ibrahim also shared that the player is "great role model within the team".
Before the match, Salah was asked who would he like to have as his opponent for his 'Last Dance' at the World Cup, among Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar. Without hestitating, the forward replied, "Messi". The two national icons will now clash in one of the most awaited contests in the World Cup.