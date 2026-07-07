Egypt unfazed ahead of difficult Round of 16 clash against Lionel Messi's Argentina

Lionel Messi's Argentina will meet Mohamed Salah's Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash on July 7, 2026 at the Atlanta Stadium. The match will see two of the greatest footballer's fight for the Quarter-final spot.

Ahead of the anticipated contest, assistant coach of Egypt, Ibrahim Hassan has made bold comments implying that they are not scared of the defending champions and have a talented pack of players.

Egypt's assistant coach is defiant of Argentina's threat

Egypt defeated Australia in the World Cup Round of 32 on penalties to win their first-ever knock-out match in the tournament. Now, a greater challenge awaits them as they prepare to face title holders Argentina.