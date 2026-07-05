Clóvis Acosta Fernandes: The story behind Brazil's most unforgettable World Cup fan

Tonight, when Brazil walks out at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford to face Norway in the Round of 16 of FIFA World Cup 2026, somewhere in that sea of yellow and green there will be a trophy replica held aloft by hands that aren't holding it for the first time. They belong to the sons of a man named Clóvis Acosta Fernandes — a name most fans have never heard, but whose image almost everyone has seen.

Remembering Gaúcho da Copa, the legendary Brazil fan behind the iconic trophy replica

A middle-aged man in the stands, gutted, tears streaming, clutching a golden trophy that isn't real but might as well have been for how much it meant to him. That was 2014, the night Germany dismantled Brazil 7-1 in a semifinal so brutal it became its own kind of shorthand for national heartbreak. Cameras found him in the crowd.