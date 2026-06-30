Why Carlo Ancelotti didn't play Neymar in Brazil's last-minute win against Japan?

Brazil had a rough start against Japan in the Round of 32 contest of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday, June 29. Despite conceding first, Brazil had the last laugh at the Houston Stadium and have secured their spot at the Round of 16.

Fans are happy to see their team win but they definitely missed seeing Neymar Jr in action. Brazil's coach Carlo Ancelotti detailed the strategic reason why the star player did not get any minutes against Japan.

Carlo Ancelotti was waiting for the right moment for Neymar

Brazil's coach, Carlo Ancelotti had plans to play Neymar in the match against Japan but his team put the game to bed before that could happen. Brazil defeated Japan 2-1 after a exceptional second half performance that led to a late winner.