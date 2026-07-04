Videos
FIFA 2026: Vozinha’s inspiring World Cup story. Watch the video
Cape Verde's Vozinha has delivered one of the greatest underdog stories the World Cup has ever seen
When Argentina faced Cape Verde, the 3-2 scoreline wasn't the biggest story. It was 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, who delivered a fearless performance against one of football's biggest nations. From almost giving up on football to becoming Cape Verde's World Cup hero, his remarkable journey is a testament to resilience, passion, and never giving up. Watch the video to know his story!