Erling Haaland scores a brace and Norway pull off viking row celebrations

Erling Haaland has made his FIFA World Cup in style. The striker has now scored four goals in two World Cup matches. He added another brace to his name during Monday's Group Stage game between Norway and Senegal.
In a neck-and-neck contest, Norway defeated Senegal 3-2 to advance to the Round of 32. After the match, the players celebrated with their fans at the New York New Jersey stadium as they performed the viral viking row routine with actual drumroll.
Norway have had a dominating campaign at the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far and Erling Haaland has been at the forefront of both their wins in the first two games in Group I.
The Scandinavian country beat Senegal 3-2 as Marcus Holmgren Pedersen took the lead in the 43rd minute, right before the half-time whistle. After the break, Haaland quickly doubled the lead in the 48th minute.
Senegal, however, were desperate for a win and managed to get a goal as Ismaila Sarr scored for his team in the 53rd minute. Haaland responded quickly, restoring Norway's comfortable lead in the 58th minute, making it the 3rd goal scored in a little over 10 minutes.
In one last desperate attempt to close the gap, Sarr scored another goal for Senegal in the 90+3rd minute, which was nothing more than a consolation for the African nation.
Norway celebrated in style with their fans after their hard-earned victory. Captain Martin Odegaard brought out the drum as the players performed the viral viking row celebration along with hundreds of Norwegian fans in red, making for a stunning visual.
Haaland is well in the Golden Boot race will 4 goals from 2 matches. He is tied in the second position for the most goals in this World Cup with France's Kylian Mbappé. Lionel Messi is leading the race with 5 goals, as of now.
Norway have been unstoppable with Haaland who has scored 59 goals in 52 games for his country. This has been the first time Norway have managed to win two back-to-back matches at the World Cup. In fact, they have only lost one of their last 18 matches and will look to extend their run.
Currently at the second place in Group I, they will next meet France on Friday and will try to come out on top in a high-profile contest between Haaland and Mbappé.
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