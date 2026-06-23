Erling Haaland scores a brace and Norway pull off viking row celebrations

Erling Haaland has made his FIFA World Cup in style. The striker has now scored four goals in two World Cup matches. He added another brace to his name during Monday's Group Stage game between Norway and Senegal.

In a neck-and-neck contest, Norway defeated Senegal 3-2 to advance to the Round of 32. After the match, the players celebrated with their fans at the New York New Jersey stadium as they performed the viral viking row routine with actual drumroll.

Norway march onto the knock-out round of the FIFA World Cup 2026

Norway have had a dominating campaign at the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far and Erling Haaland has been at the forefront of both their wins in the first two games in Group I.