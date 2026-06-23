All about Chinese referee Ma Ning manning this FIFA World Cup! Watch the video

China may not be playing at the FIFA World Cup 2026, but one Chinese name is making headlines worldwide — referee Ma Ning. Known for his strict officiating style and nicknamed the "Card Master," the 46-year-old has become only the second Chinese referee to officiate a FIFA World Cup match. With China's national team absent from the tournament, fans have rallied behind Ma Ning as their representative on football's biggest stage. Here's how the viral referee is winning hearts across China and leaving his mark on the global game.